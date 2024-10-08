Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 728 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $31,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,093,000 after buying an additional 102,423 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,633,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,866,000 after buying an additional 69,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,281 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $198.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $202.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

