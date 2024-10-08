Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 401 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 366,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,838,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of IJR stock opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
