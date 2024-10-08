Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 401 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 366,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,838,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.