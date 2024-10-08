Stratis (STRAX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $47,327.07

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $47,327.07 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.45 or 0.03894432 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00042469 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

