Stride 24 Hour Volume Hits $58,375.97 (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. Stride has a market cap of $68.81 million and approximately $58,375.97 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stride has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Stride token can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Stride Token Profile

Stride’s launch date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog.

Stride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 0.79882969 USD and is down -5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $49,208.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stride using one of the exchanges listed above.

