Strong Reaches Market Cap of $262,478.90 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $262,478.90 and approximately $6,202.70 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00003054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.

Buying and Selling Strong

