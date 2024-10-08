Substratum 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.90 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.90 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008323 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014402 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,159.08 or 0.99723858 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001018 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023823 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars.

