Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 53.6% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 14,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.54.

NYSE LOW traded up $4.43 on Tuesday, reaching $272.97. 627,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,091. The firm has a market cap of $155.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $274.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

