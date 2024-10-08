Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,444,000 after buying an additional 32,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 111,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.37. 442,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,264. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $174.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.94. The company has a market cap of $123.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

