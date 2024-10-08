Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 639 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,719,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,107,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 587,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after buying an additional 60,705 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 760,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,537. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

