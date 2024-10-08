Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in Tesla by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after buying an additional 6,764,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.00. 26,947,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,058,695. The firm has a market cap of $774.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.18 and its 200 day moving average is $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

