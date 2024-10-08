Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned 1.32% of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADME. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,509,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 213,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Performance

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,201 shares. The firm has a market cap of $178.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36.

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to select large-cap US stocks that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. ADME was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Aptus.

