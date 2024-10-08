Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $300,000 Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NJUL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

BATS NJUL traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.30. 5,757 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average is $58.87.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

