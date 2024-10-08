Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $427,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 94.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of PFEB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.94. 9,041 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $784.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.