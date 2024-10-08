Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $539.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,732. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $545.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

