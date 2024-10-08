Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $33,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,065.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

Shares of PHM traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.06. The stock had a trading volume of 234,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,681. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $145.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.62 and its 200 day moving average is $120.75.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

