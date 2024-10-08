Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,807 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 96.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAUG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,012 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $752.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

