Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 66.3% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 63.8% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FI. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.64.

NYSE:FI traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.06. The stock had a trading volume of 416,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $187.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

