Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,624 Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 62,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 40,621 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 468.9% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $966,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 254,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NEAR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,459 shares. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

