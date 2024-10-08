Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 0.9% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $466,421.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,383.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,512 shares of company stock valued at $33,912,874 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PGR traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.98. 383,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.33 and its 200 day moving average is $221.42. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $141.84 and a 52 week high of $260.46.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
