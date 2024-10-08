Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 0.9% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $466,421.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $213,383.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,512 shares of company stock valued at $33,912,874 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.18.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.98. 383,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.33 and its 200 day moving average is $221.42. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $141.84 and a 52 week high of $260.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

