Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,297 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 447,800 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 357,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 49,563 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,545 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

