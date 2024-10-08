Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 2,624 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $42,902.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,148.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,357 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $42,968.11.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $464,857.64.

Sunrun Stock Up 0.7 %

RUN stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $35,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,148 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in Sunrun by 20.5% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $19,630,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $11,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.