Swipe Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $143.75 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Swipe

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 619,619,236 coins and its circulating supply is 619,617,218 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

