Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SYRS opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syros Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Jason Haas acquired 45,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $76,177.92. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,247.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Conley Chee bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,481.04. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Haas bought 45,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $76,177.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,552 shares in the company, valued at $209,247.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 130,707 shares of company stock worth $206,491. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,799,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

