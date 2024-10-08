Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $183.56 and last traded at $184.26. 2,904,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 15,380,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.51.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.