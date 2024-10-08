TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Receives Buy Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.75.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $119.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $133.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.65.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at $15,882,422.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,877 shares of company stock worth $3,519,970. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 69.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

