Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 112.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,226 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,824,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 49.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,240,000 after buying an additional 1,997,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after buying an additional 1,782,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.82. 313,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

