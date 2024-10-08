Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,955 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.39.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $4.00 on Tuesday, reaching $371.78. 166,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,075. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $385.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $363.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

