Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Amgen by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 144,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,614,000 after acquiring an additional 116,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.30.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.59. 294,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,307. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

