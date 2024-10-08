Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,099,604. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.17. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $186.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

