Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Hologic stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.22. The company had a trading volume of 224,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,644. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

