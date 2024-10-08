Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised Teck Resources to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Paradigm Capital raised shares of Teck Resources to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

TECK stock opened at $51.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 583.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Teck Resources by 69.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

