Terra Price Hits $0.38 (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $268.80 million and approximately $51.96 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001062 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000602 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
