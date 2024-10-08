TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $125.50 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $125.50 million and approximately $60.36 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00042375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,585,714 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,297,595 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.