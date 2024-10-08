Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $240.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

