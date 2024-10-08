TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of TTI traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 2.04.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $171.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

