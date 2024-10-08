Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,199,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $201.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $183.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.43.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

