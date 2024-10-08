Tezos Price Reaches $0.66 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $668.24 million and approximately $15.03 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001062 BTC on major exchanges.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,025,721,391 coins and its circulating supply is 1,005,193,722 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

