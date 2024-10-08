The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.94 and traded as high as $8.15. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 3,481 shares trading hands.
The GDL Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94.
The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%.
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
