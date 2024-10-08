The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.94 and traded as high as $8.15. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 3,481 shares trading hands.

The GDL Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94.

The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDL. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 188,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in The GDL Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 121,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 88,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 25.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

