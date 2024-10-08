The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.56.

Shares of GS traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $496.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.29 and a 200 day moving average of $462.61. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

