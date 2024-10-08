The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Price Target to $160.00

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $143.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

Credicorp Price Performance

NYSE:BAP traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $116.42 and a 52-week high of $186.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 18.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Credicorp

About Credicorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 741,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,158,000 after acquiring an additional 432,301 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth $50,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 22.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,632,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,428,000 after purchasing an additional 294,596 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Credicorp in the second quarter valued at $44,156,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 203.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 279,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,384,000 after buying an additional 187,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

