The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Price Target to $160.00

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $143.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.
NYSE:BAP traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $116.42 and a 52-week high of $186.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14.
Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 18.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.
