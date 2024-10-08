The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $425.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.51.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $15.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.93. 692,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,815. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $233.81 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.94 and a 200 day moving average of $317.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $22,865,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,994 shares in the company, valued at $219,505,142.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 66,666 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $22,865,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,505,142.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.77, for a total transaction of $11,439,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,373,165.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,866 shares of company stock valued at $88,620,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $210,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 231,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $79,149,000 after acquiring an additional 32,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

