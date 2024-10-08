The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.54.

Shares of HD traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,942. The company has a market cap of $407.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.28 and a 200 day moving average of $356.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $412.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

