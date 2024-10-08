The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO William S. Demchak Sells 1,242 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $225,236.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,491 shares in the company, valued at $99,468,842.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $182.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.26. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $187.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,578,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $822,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 682,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,297,000 after acquiring an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,476,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

