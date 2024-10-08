The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $182.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $187.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $219,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,315,570.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $219,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,153 shares in the company, valued at $99,315,570.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,662 shares of company stock worth $4,420,820. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

