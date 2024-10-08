The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 801,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,406,000 after buying an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 205,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.07. 6,324,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669,101. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.55. The company has a market cap of $394.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $1,797,624.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,665.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

