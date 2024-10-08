The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IMZ Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 66,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE PG opened at $167.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,570. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.