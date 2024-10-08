The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Lowered by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 203.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.1 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.10.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.41%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
