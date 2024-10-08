The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 200,000 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $22,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,107.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $22,460,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $22,108,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $21,736,000.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $21,894,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,410,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,842. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.58. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.33, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $114.58.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,500,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after acquiring an additional 209,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,898,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.89.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

