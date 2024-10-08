The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 27.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $428,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $498,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,870,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $243.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.