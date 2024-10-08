Threadgill Financial LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Threadgill Financial LLC cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza accounts for about 0.6% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $322,859,000. Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 713,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,392,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,685,000 after buying an additional 138,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $409.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.98. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.13 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $577.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.